Four-Star Georgia Recruit Includes NC State Football Among Finalists
As of Friday evening, Jonesboro High School (Ga.) junior safety Cortez Redding is down to a top eight in his high-profile recruitment. The 6-foot, 175-pound four-star's list includes his longtime NC State football suitors, along with Florida, Auburn, Miami, Indiana, Florida State, LSU, and Ole Miss.
NC State's inclusion should come as no surprise. After all, Dave Doeren and his staff have been in the mix for his services since last spring. Plus, Redding recently announced plans to check out the Wolfpack on an official visit, June 6-8, and he was in Raleigh for an unofficial visit back in early February.
Cortez Redding, who has landed about 50 offers, currently ranks No. 228 overall, No. 19 among safeties, and No. 28 in Georgia on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
Doeren and his cohorts enjoy four early pledges on the 2026 recruiting trail in Reagan High School (N.C.) three-star quarterback Jacob Smith, Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) three-star offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz, Milford Mill Academy (Md.) three-star safety Koby Sarkodie, and Paramus Catholic High School (N.J.) three-star linebacker Jordan Moreta.
