Four-Star Georgia Recruit Includes NC State Football Among Finalists

NC State football will get a chance to host coveted safety Cortez Redding again.

NC State football / William Howard-Imagn Images
As of Friday evening, Jonesboro High School (Ga.) junior safety Cortez Redding is down to a top eight in his high-profile recruitment. The 6-foot, 175-pound four-star's list includes his longtime NC State football suitors, along with Florida, Auburn, Miami, Indiana, Florida State, LSU, and Ole Miss.

NC State's inclusion should come as no surprise. After all, Dave Doeren and his staff have been in the mix for his services since last spring. Plus, Redding recently announced plans to check out the Wolfpack on an official visit, June 6-8, and he was in Raleigh for an unofficial visit back in early February.

Cortez Redding, who has landed about 50 offers, currently ranks No. 228 overall, No. 19 among safeties, and No. 28 in Georgia on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.

Doeren and his cohorts enjoy four early pledges on the 2026 recruiting trail in Reagan High School (N.C.) three-star quarterback Jacob Smith, Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) three-star offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz, Milford Mill Academy (Md.) three-star safety Koby Sarkodie, and Paramus Catholic High School (N.J.) three-star linebacker Jordan Moreta.

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more Wolfpack recruiting updates and other NC State football news.

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

