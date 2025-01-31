Future NC State Football Running Back Among 2025 Wolfpack Four-Stars
Between recent updates on On3, Rivals, ESPN, and 247Sports, eight pieces to the 23-deep 2025 NC State football recruiting class appear as four-star talents at least once. Westland High School (Ohio) running back Kentrell Rinehart is in that group.
However, it's worth noting that the 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior, an ESPN-only four-star, did not put his July 2024 pledge to the Wolfpack in ink during the early signing period in December. Rinehart hasn't formally decommitted from NC State, but it does appear as though he's still keeping his options open.
He stacks up at No. 25 among 2025 running backs, per ESPN, but No. 34 on Rivals, No. 48 on 247Sports, No. 53 on On3, and No, 46 as a composite three-star prospect in the On3 Industry Rankings.
"He is a bigger back who can run north-south," 247Sports' Allen Trieu noted when Rinehart committed to the Pack, "but he's not just a pounder. He can run away from defenders and has some wiggle and subtle niftiness in traffic."
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff have compiled a solid 2025 haul that ranks No. 35 in the country, per On3, and No. 7 in the ACC.
