'Incoming Fire': NC State Football Advertises LaCorian Hodge Signing
Seguin High School (Texas) linebacker LaCorian Hodge announced his NC State football commitment on Jan. 10 before traveling to Raleigh for an official visit with the Wolfpack a few weeks later. And this week, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound three-star made his pledge official on National Signing Day.
ALSO READ: NC State Introduces High-Upside Linebacker in 2025 Collection
After receiving his inked financial agreement, the NC State football program's social media team officially boasted his addition via the following post in formally welcoming the "Incoming [fire emoji]" to the Wolfpack family:
The above film highlights LaCorian Hodge's "quality combination of size and athleticism" paired with "excellent physicality and instincts" and a "great pass rush arsenal."
Hodge committed to Dave Doeren & Co. over offers from Texas Southern, UTEP, and Texas State.
He checks in at No. 1,230 overall in the 2025 cycle and No. 185 among Texas prospects, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
Meanwhile, the 23-deep NC State football recruiting haul, featuring three composite four-stars in center Isaac Sowells Jr., offensive tackle Takhyian Whitset, wide receiver Jerel Bolder, currently stacks up at No. 36 in the country and No. 7 in the ACC.
ALSO READ: Coveted Cornerback Sean Johnson Puts Wolfpack Among Finalists
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.