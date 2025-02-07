NC State Football Introduces High-Upside LB in 2025 Collection
Wagner High School (Texas) standout defender Ke'Von Carter, at one time a Texas State Bobcats commit, flipped his pledge to NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack in mid-January. And the 6-foot-3, 205-pound put that commitment in ink on Wednesday, the first day of the late signing period.
Carter checks in at No. 1,041 overall in the 2025 cycle, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. The consensus three-star prospect stacks up at No. 113 among his linebacker peers and No. 153 in Texas.
The "Coach's Notes" in the above video point out that Ke'Von Carter excels via "elite combination of length and speed" plus "great athleticism and upside" and as an "excellent tackler in space."
Across nine games as a senior last season, Carter recorded 63 tackles, 11 for a loss, one sack, 10 quarterback hurries, three pass deflections, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and three blocked punts.
He's part of a 23-deep NC State football recruiting haul that ranks No. 36 in the country and No. 7 in the ACC. Last year's Wolfpack class arrived at No. 28 overall.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.