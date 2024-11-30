NC State Football Brings Good Luck Threads to Chapel Hill
NC State football, under the direction of 12th-year Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren, travel 23 miles to Kenan Memorial Stadium to square off against recently fired Mack Brown's final group of UNC Tar Heels (6-5, 3-4 ACC) at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ACC Network).
Looking to snap a two-game losing streak and secure a bowl invite, the Wolfpack (5-6, 2-5 ACC) is breaking out the same uniform combo that the program has donned across its five road bouts against the Tar Heels in the Dave Doeren era. State recorded a 4-1 record in those contests, including a 30-27 overtime victory in the most recent trip to Chapel Hill in 2022.
As the NC State football social media team advertised in the following posted threads-reveal video on Friday, the combo consists of red helmets, white jerseys, and red pants:
While the program has fared well in that look versus UNC, the NC State Uniform Tracker account pointed out that NC State is only 11-9 overall in the red-white-red getup since Doeren's arrival in Raleigh.
The Wolfpack is 15-9 overall in the series since 2000 and 7-4 under Doeren, including three straight wins and a 6-2 mark since 2016. However, UNC still enjoys a commanding 68-39-6 advantage over NC State in their all-time series.
