NC State Football Brings Good Luck Threads to Chapel Hill

Bragging rights and bowl eligibility are on the line for Dave Doeren's NC State football squad against Mack Brown's UNC Tar Heels.

Matt Giles

NC State football head coach Dave Doeren
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
NC State football, under the direction of 12th-year Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren, travel 23 miles to Kenan Memorial Stadium to square off against recently fired Mack Brown's final group of UNC Tar Heels (6-5, 3-4 ACC) at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ACC Network).

Looking to snap a two-game losing streak and secure a bowl invite, the Wolfpack (5-6, 2-5 ACC) is breaking out the same uniform combo that the program has donned across its five road bouts against the Tar Heels in the Dave Doeren era. State recorded a 4-1 record in those contests, including a 30-27 overtime victory in the most recent trip to Chapel Hill in 2022.

As the NC State football social media team advertised in the following posted threads-reveal video on Friday, the combo consists of red helmets, white jerseys, and red pants:

While the program has fared well in that look versus UNC, the NC State Uniform Tracker account pointed out that NC State is only 11-9 overall in the red-white-red getup since Doeren's arrival in Raleigh.

The Wolfpack is 15-9 overall in the series since 2000 and 7-4 under Doeren, including three straight wins and a 6-2 mark since 2016. However, UNC still enjoys a commanding 68-39-6 advantage over NC State in their all-time series.

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football and basketball news.

