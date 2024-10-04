NC State Football Dusting Off 'Blood Moon' Getup Versus Wake
NC State football welcomes Wakes Forest to Carter-Finley Stadium at noon ET Saturday (The CW Network) for a battle between teams seeking their first ACC victory of the season.
Ahead of the showdown against the Demon Deacons (1-3, 0-1 ACC), the NC State football social media team revealed the "Blood Moon" uniform combo for the Wolfpack (3-2, 0-1 ACC) via the following posted video:
The Wake Forest game marks the only second time that NC State has sported the "Blood Moon" look: black helmets, red jerseys, black pants. As the NC State Uniform Tracker account pointed out, the first time came in a 38-22 Wolfpack home win over Florida State in November 2020.
Wake Forest and NC State have met 117 times — the most common opponent in Wolfpack history — and the program in Raleigh holds a 69-42-6 series lead, including a 9-2 advantage in Carter-Finley since 2001. They've met every year since 1910.
After hosting the Demon Deacons, Dave Doeren's 12th NC State football team will gear up to face the visiting Syracuse Orange (3-1, 1-1 ACC) in Raleigh at 8 p.m. on Oct. 12 (ACC Network). The Wolfpack will then head west to square off against the Cal Golden Bears (3-1, 0-1 ACC) on Oct. 19 (kickoff time and TV not yet announced).
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football news.