NC State Football Looks to Flip Big Wide Receiver During Visit

The NC State football staff extended an offer to a surging three-star this week.

Matt Giles

NC State football head coach Dave Doeren
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his crew recently received a decommitment from Chambers High School (N.C.) three-star wide receiver Arrion Concepcion, younger brother of Wolfpack star receiver KC Concepcion. That decision left Forest Hills High School (N.C.) four-star Jerel Bolder as the lone 2025 Wolfpack pledge at the position.

So, it makes sense that the NC State recruiters are now in full pursuit of another 2025 wideout in Monarch High School (Fla.) three-star Antwaun Parham, despite the fact that the 6-foot-4, 200-pound talent has been committed to Tulane since June.

Via the following post on Tuesday, Parham announced his scholarship offer from fourth-year NC State football wide receivers coach Joker Phillips:

In addition to that update, Parham will travel to Raleigh for an official visit with the Wolfpack this weekend. He checked out Notre Dame two weeks ago.

Antwaun Parham checks in at No. 994 overall, No. 148 among wide receivers, and No. 128 in Florida on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.

For now, the 18-deep 2025 NC State football recruiting haul, including the addition of a junior college commit in Pearl River Community College (Miss.) three-star defensive lineman AJ Prim earlier this week, stacks up No. 48 overall in the country, per 247Sports. The collection ranks No. 11 among ACC programs.

Published
