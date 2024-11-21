NC State Football Looks to Flip Big Wide Receiver During Visit
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his crew recently received a decommitment from Chambers High School (N.C.) three-star wide receiver Arrion Concepcion, younger brother of Wolfpack star receiver KC Concepcion. That decision left Forest Hills High School (N.C.) four-star Jerel Bolder as the lone 2025 Wolfpack pledge at the position.
ALSO READ: NC State Unveils New Uniform Combo for Road Bout
So, it makes sense that the NC State recruiters are now in full pursuit of another 2025 wideout in Monarch High School (Fla.) three-star Antwaun Parham, despite the fact that the 6-foot-4, 200-pound talent has been committed to Tulane since June.
Via the following post on Tuesday, Parham announced his scholarship offer from fourth-year NC State football wide receivers coach Joker Phillips:
In addition to that update, Parham will travel to Raleigh for an official visit with the Wolfpack this weekend. He checked out Notre Dame two weeks ago.
Antwaun Parham checks in at No. 994 overall, No. 148 among wide receivers, and No. 128 in Florida on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
For now, the 18-deep 2025 NC State football recruiting haul, including the addition of a junior college commit in Pearl River Community College (Miss.) three-star defensive lineman AJ Prim earlier this week, stacks up No. 48 overall in the country, per 247Sports. The collection ranks No. 11 among ACC programs.
ALSO READ: NC State Recruiting Prize Gets Well-Deserved Rating Boost
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.