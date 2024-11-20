All Wolfpack

NC State Football Unveils New Uniform Combo for Road Bout

The NC State football program has found a way to make its blackout getup really pop.

Not much has gone the way the preseason No. 24-ranked NC State football squad hoped in what appeared to be 12th-year Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren's best chance at a 10-win season since he achieved that feat in each of his Northern Illinois campaigns.

Following a bye week after suffering a deflating 29-19 Senior Day defeat at the hands of the visiting Duke Blue Devils (7-3, 3-3 ACC), NC State (5-5, 2-4 ACC) now holds the undesirable distinction of being the only ACC team in the Triangle that still has work to do to become bowl eligible.

So, perhaps in an effort to mix things up a bit — at least on the surface — the Wolfpack has a brand-new uniform combo in tow for its road trip to Atlanta to square off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-4, 4-3 ACC) under the lights in Bobby Dodd Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday (ESPN).

On Tuesday, the NC State football social media team revealed the white helmets, black jerseys, and black pants for the critical showdown:

After battling the Yellow Jackets, State will gear up for its regular season finale, a visit to Chapel Hill to face the archrival UNC Tar Heels (6-4, 3-3 ACC) at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Nov. 30 (ACC Network).

