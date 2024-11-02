All Wolfpack

NC State Football: Former Duke RB's First Rush TD Since August

NC State football newcomer Jordan Waters finally snapped his seven-game skid without a score on the ground.

Matt Giles

NC State football running back Jordan Waters
NC State football running back Jordan Waters / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Jordan Waters, who transferred from Duke after amassing 819 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground last season, ran for 124 yards and two scores on 20 carries in his NC State football debut, a 38-21 home win over Western Carolina on Aug. 29. No doubt that was an encouraging start to his graduate campaign in Raleigh.

However, Waters' production has been lackluster ever since. Across the Wolfpack's past seven outings entering the Saturday afternoon showdown against the visiting Stanford Cardinal (2-6, 1-4 ACC) in Carter-Finley Stadium, the 6-foot, 224-pound running back from Fairmont, N.C., totaled only 136 yards on 46 carries, equating to just under three yards per attempt.

And outside of a receiving TD in NC State's 35-7 road loss to Clemson on Sept. 21, Waters hadn't found paydirt since Week 1.

Against the Cardinal, though, Waters delivered the Wolfpack's second touchdown of the day, a 13-yard scamper to give NC State (4-4, 1-3 ACC) a two-score lead at 14-0 with five minutes and change to play in the first quarter:

At the time of this article's publishing, Jordan Waters has four carries for 21 yards, and NC State football holds a 31-14 advantage over Stanford at halftime.

Following the Stanford game, Dave Doeren's 12th Wolfpack squad will gear up for a bout against Waters' former school, as NC State football hosts the Blue Devils (6-2, 2-2 ACC) in Raleigh next Saturday (time and TV not yet announced).

Published
Matt Giles
