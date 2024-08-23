NC State Football Head Coach to Fans: Be Like DJ Burns' Father
At Dave Doeren's press conference on Friday, the 12th-year NC State football head coach proposed that the Wolfpack boast "one of the greatest gameday atmospheres" when coaches, players, and fans are all on the same page as to the most beneficial role each can play in ensuring Carter-Finley Stadium shakes.
The best way for folks in the bleachers to help, he noted, is to know when to bring the noise. Plus, on gameday, they should reserve all scathing remarks for the opponent, not his staff and players.
"Just for our fanbase and our students and everybody, man, we need you on your feet at the right times," the 52-year-old Doeren said in preparing Wolfpack patrons for the squad's Week 1 home bout against Western Carolina at 7 p.m. ET Thursday and beyond.
"We need you loud in the key moments — the third downs when our defense is trying to stop somebody, the redzone when our defense is trying to stop somebody, the celebrations after big plays that we make — and then understanding that when our offense is on the field, letting them hear each other...
"We're not asking for your criticism on gameday. We're asking for your support on gameday...I'm not criticizing you. You're trying to be a fan. But if you want to help us win, criticize the opponent and support the [NC State football] players. And support the coaches. And encourage them, and allow them to have that backing. And I think that's something we can be better at."
Doeren added that he's "thankful to [NC State] fans for the support and what they do," but it's time for everyone to lend a hand in seizing this good-times moment in Wolfpack history by taking their games up a notch.
Of course, one unforgettable highlight of the Wolfpack's epic momentum-building efforts of late was the NC State basketball team's magical nine-game winning streak in March, tallying the program's first ACC Tournament title and Final Four appearance since the 1980s.
So, building on his comments about fan support and recounting memories from the miracle that Kevin Keatts' guys delivered on the hardwood, Doeren pointed to the father of NC State basketball hero DJ Burns, Dwight Burns Sr., as a role model for the A-game fandom that NC State football desires this year.
"We're riding a wave right now," Doeren said about Wolfpack athletics as a whole. "One of the coolest things I was able to be a part of was at the men's basketball Elite Eight game in Dallas. I'm in the section there where the parents of the men's basketball team were around me. And I could just hear them cheering for each other's kids throughout the game.
"Man, it was so cool to hear DJ Burns' dad screaming at other players in a positive way throughout the game and encouraging them. That's what '1Pack1Goal' is in my mind. It's a united mission to win a championship. And that's everybody — everybody that works here, everybody that cheers for us. And all of us are part of winning a championship."