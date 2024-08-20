NC State Football Staff Delivers on 'Flipping' Promise
Following Kings High School (Ohio) three-star offensive guard Kage Payne's pledge to Dave Doeren and his staff last week after previously committing to Troy, NC State football director of recruiting Alex Faulk posted on social media that "they are already flipping" to the Wolfpack and "more are coming."
Indeed. On Monday night, Hebron Christian Academy (Ga.) standout athlete and former Duke football pledge Gerritt Kemp announced his commitment to Doeren & Co. via the following post:
Kemp, No. 842 overall and No. 94 in Georgia on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, had been on board with Blue Devil head coach Manny Diaz and his crew since early June. However, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound three-star, who shines as a wide receiver but intends to play cornerback for the Wolfpack, took official visits to NC State and Michigan State after committing to Duke.
"They never stopped recruiting me'" Kemp told On3 about the Wolfpack. “When I called [Doeren] about my commitment to Duke, he told me they weren't going to stop recruiting me, and they didn't...They stayed consistent. They reached out to me a lot, and that made a big difference.
"They reached out more to me than Duke did at times, and I changed my decision to NC State."
The addition of Gerritt Kemp returns the number of 2025 NC State football verbal pledges to 18 after Newberry High School (Fla.) three-star defensive lineman Mykah Newton flipped his commitment from the Wolfpack to Miami on Friday.
NC State now ranks No. 51 in the 2025 cycle, No. 12 among ACC programs.