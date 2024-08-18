All Wolfpack

NC State Football Reveals 2024 Wolfpack Team Captains

Two returning talents and a couple of transfer additions are set to lead Dave Doeren's 12th NC State football squad.

Matt Giles

NC State football defensive end Davin Vann
NC State football defensive end Davin Vann / Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Following four straight seasons with eight or nine wins, NC State football looks to tally double-digit victories for the only second time in school history. And on Sunday evening, the program's social media team introduced the fanbase to the four captains for the optimism-abound 2024 campaign, as the Wolfpack begin with an AP Top 25 Poll ranking by their name for the only the third time this century.

ALSO READ: Son of NC State Legend Now Generating Major Buzz

Those player-selected captains for No. 24 NC State are senior defensive end Davin Vann, redshirt junior linebacker Sean Brown, graduate quarterback Grayson McCall, and graduate offensive lineman Zeke Correll.

Vann, a former four-star recruit at nearby Cary High School, is one of the Wolfpack's top returning defensive weapons from last year. Brown, a Charlotte native who made the move from free safety to linebacker in the spring, is another.

But on the other side of the ball, the NC State football captains are heralded newcomers via the transfer portal. The 23-year-old McCall, of course, is a former 10,000-yard passer at Coastal Carolina despite being only a two-star recruit out of Indian Hill, N.C., in 2019. Meanwhile, Correll was the starting center for a dominant offense last season at Notre Dame, where the 23-year-old from Cincinnati began his career.

The Wolfpack kick off their season in the friendly confines of Carter-Finley Stadium when Western Carolina arrives on Aug. 29. They'll then head to Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium for a highly anticipated showdown against No. 15 Tennessee on Sept. 7.

More NC State Football News

Published
Matt Giles

MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football