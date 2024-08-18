NC State Football Reveals 2024 Wolfpack Team Captains
Following four straight seasons with eight or nine wins, NC State football looks to tally double-digit victories for the only second time in school history. And on Sunday evening, the program's social media team introduced the fanbase to the four captains for the optimism-abound 2024 campaign, as the Wolfpack begin with an AP Top 25 Poll ranking by their name for the only the third time this century.
Those player-selected captains for No. 24 NC State are senior defensive end Davin Vann, redshirt junior linebacker Sean Brown, graduate quarterback Grayson McCall, and graduate offensive lineman Zeke Correll.
Vann, a former four-star recruit at nearby Cary High School, is one of the Wolfpack's top returning defensive weapons from last year. Brown, a Charlotte native who made the move from free safety to linebacker in the spring, is another.
But on the other side of the ball, the NC State football captains are heralded newcomers via the transfer portal. The 23-year-old McCall, of course, is a former 10,000-yard passer at Coastal Carolina despite being only a two-star recruit out of Indian Hill, N.C., in 2019. Meanwhile, Correll was the starting center for a dominant offense last season at Notre Dame, where the 23-year-old from Cincinnati began his career.
The Wolfpack kick off their season in the friendly confines of Carter-Finley Stadium when Western Carolina arrives on Aug. 29. They'll then head to Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium for a highly anticipated showdown against No. 15 Tennessee on Sept. 7.