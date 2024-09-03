NC State Football Injury Report for Showdown Against Tennessee
NC State football graduate safety Devan Boykin has been out of commission since December due to an ACL injury he sustained during a practice leading up to the 2023 Wolfpack's 28-19 loss to Kansas State at the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando. And senior nickel Ja'Had Carter sat out the 2024 squad's season-opening 38-21 home win over Western Carolina on Thursday night with an unspecified injury.
ALSO READ: NC State Dominates ACC in Week 1 Attendance
On Monday, 12th-year NC State football head coach Dave Doeren told the media that one of the two is prepared to play in the No. 24-ranked Wolfpack's highly anticipated primetime Duke's Mayo Classic battle against No. 15 Tennessee in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ABC).
"Ja'Had will play," Doeren said about the listed first-stringer, a transfer from Ohio State. "He's ready to go. We practiced last night. And like I said after the game, he could've played [on Thursday].
"We just felt like it was best to get him one more week to be back 100 percent."
As for Boykin, who tallied 54 tackles and three interceptions last season, Doeren ruled him out through at least the Wolfpack's four September games: against Tennessee on Saturday, versus Louisiana Tech on Sept. 14, at Clemson on Sept. 21, and versus Northern Illinois on Sept. 28.
"Devan's out for the month," Doeren noted. "His timeline is to be back sometime in October.
"I can't really give you a date on that because, you know, every month we kind of reassess where guys are at as they get to this stage of an ACL recovery."