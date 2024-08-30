All Wolfpack

Premier In-State Recruit Watches NC State Football Battle Catamounts

Elite defender Marquis Bryant is in the house for the NC State football season opener.

Matt Giles

NC State football head coach Dave Doeren
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren / Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports
Hours before the NC State football season opener against visiting FCS opponent Western Carolina on Thursday night, Rolesville High School (N.C.) defensive standout Marquis Bryant revealed his plan to attend the game.

Bryant is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound four-star who ranks No. 81 overall in the 2027 class, per 247Sports, No. 7 among the nation's sophomore safeties, and No. 2 among all North Carolina preps in the cycle. He landed an offer from NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff back in late April.

Earlier this month, Bryant informed 247Sports' Anna Adams that NC State is one of his top suitors, along with fellow ACC school Miami, plus Penn State and Tennessee. He also holds offers from UNC, Virginia Tech, Boston College, and Indiana.

As a mere freshman defensive back at Rolesville, roughly a 30-minute drive from NC State's Carter-Finley Stadium, Marquis Bryant tallied 53 tackles, including a sack, adding one interception and a forced fumble.

He's one of 16 high school sophomores who have reported an early offer from the staff in Raleigh. No other safeties are on that list.

At the time this article was published, NC State trailed Western Carolina, 14-7, at the end of the first quarter.

