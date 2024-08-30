Former Duke Star Delivers Good Omen in NC State Football Debut
In the consistency department, Jordan Waters fell short of NC State football wide receiver and three-touchdown headliner KC Concepcion on Thursday night. The 6-foot, 224-pound graduate running back's subpar performance before the break — 22 yards on 11 carries — certainly contributed to the Wolfpack's early 14-7 deficit against visiting FCS opponent Western Carolina.
ALSO READ: Premier In-State Recruit Watches NC State Battle Catamounts
Nevertheless, in ultimately exemplifying the Wolfpack's perseverance and helping to power the season-opening 38-21 win in Carter-Finley Stadium, Waters matched the rushing yards that he produced for Duke in the Blue Devils' 24-3 home win over Dave Doeren's 2023 squad.
Yes, the 23-year-old, a preseason Doak Walker Award candidate who transferred into the NC State football program following five years and 1,690 yards on the ground as a Blue Devil, managed to post the exact same total that folks have mentioned so frequently ever since he arrived in Raleigh.
And in a couple of columns, he eclipsed his stats that fueled Duke's dominance versus NC State last November. Waters' two touchdowns against the Catamounts, tying his single-game record (scored twice on six occasions as a Blue Devil), marked one more than he notched against the 2023 Wolfpack defense in Durham.
Plus, unlike that career effort in Wallace Wade Stadium, Waters tallied one reception against Western Carolina, totaling 10 yards.
"I was proud of Jordan Waters responding because I don't think he played well in the first half and responded," 12th-year NC State football head coach Doeren explained to the media afterward. "And that was great to see. And that's what you look for in veteran players."