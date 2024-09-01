Tennessee Expert Points Out Potential NC State Football Disadvantage
Knoxville News Sentinel senior sports columnist John Adams was a veteran on the Tennessee beat when this current NC State Wolfpack On SI publisher was the sports editor of UT's student newspaper. That was back in 2004. Twenty years later, Adams is still at it. And on Sunday morning, he provided his insight into the NC State football team's Duke's Mayo Classic bout against Tennessee on Saturday night.
In Adams' eyes, No. 24-ranked NC State's primary concern against No. 15 Tennessee, fresh off its fine-tuned 69-3 domination of Chattanooga in Knoxville on Saturday, should be in the trenches, both on offense and defense.
After all, the Wolfpack struggled to overpower FCS opponent Western Carolina until late in their season-opening 38-21 home win on Thursday night.
While noting that Tennessee "might have gained 1,000 yards if star quarterback Nico Iamaleava had played the entire game against Chattanooga," Adams pointed out that NC State's relatively lackluster performance against the Catamounts may signal a long night in Charlotte for the Wolfpack:
"Before Western Carolina’s defense sagged in the fourth quarter, it held its own against the Wolfpack, which repeatedly failed to gain yardage between the tackles. Nor did NC State’s defensive front consistently have its way...That less-than-stellar line play doesn’t bode well for its chances against Tennessee...If the Wolfpack couldn’t consistently knock an FCS opponent off the line, how can it expect to thrive against Tennessee's deep and talented defensive front?"
Well, Dave Doeren's 12th NC State football squad must answer on the field when the Wolfpack face fourth-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel's formidable Vols in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ABC).