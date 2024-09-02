NC State Football Dominates ACC in Week 1 Attendance

All Wolfpack

In both total attendance and percentage of capacity, NC State football patrons put the rest of the conference to shame.

Matt Giles

Granted, Week 1 home games across the ACC did not include Clemson (81,500 capacity), Florida State (79,560), Virginia Tech (65,632), Miami (65,326), UNC (50,500), or Boston College (44,500). But of the conference's 11 programs that did kick off the 2024 season at home, NC State football led every metric in the attendance department.

Wolfpack enthusiasts, with a little help from the Western Carolina fanbase, filled all 56,919 seats in Carter-Finley Stadium on Thursday night.

Of course, many folks filtered out to the parking lot in the second half. As for those who didn't, they watched NC State defeat the Catamounts, 38-21, thanks to an encouraging comeback performance in the fourth quarter to the tune of 21 unanswered points.

No other ACC stadium eclipsed 95 percent of its capacity. And the only school that came close was Wake Forest, which isn't much of a feat when considering Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium has a capacity of only 31,500.

The second-highest Week 1 attendance in the conference belonged to Louisville, as 47,067 were on hand in the Cardinals' 60,800-seat L&N Stadium.

Last on the list is Duke, as only 18,466 fans were in the Blue Devils' 35,018-seat Wallace Wade Stadium for Friday night's official debut of the Manny Diaz era, a 26-3 victory over in-state FCS opponent Elon.

