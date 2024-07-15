NC State Football: Kentucky Prep Phones Finalists Before His Big Day
At 5 p.m. ET Thursday, Louisville Male High School (Ky.) center Isaac Sowells Jr., son of a former two-year NFL offensive tackle, will reveal a winner in his recruitment on Instagram Live. Three days out, it looks as though NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his crew are the favorite among his recently announced top three.
South Carolina and Kentucky are the other two on Sowells' list.
Whichever of his finalists sees their hat go on his head, it looks as though they may have already received the news. Late Monday morning, the 6-foot-2, 295-pound Sowells noted on social media that he's phoned each suitor in contention as he prepares to let the public know his decision.
Sowells, a three-star bruiser sitting at No. 834 overall and No. 51 at his position on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, has visited NC State football twice this year. That includes an official visit with the Wolfpack just a few weeks ago.
The 247Sports Crystal Ball remains in favor of Dave Doeren and the Pack. Plus, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine currently gives NC State a 71.4 percent chance of coming out on top.
And as of Monday, the first Rivals FutureCast pick in the race points to Isaac Sowells Jr. playing his college football in Raleigh.