NC State Basketball in NBA: DJ Burns Makes Case for More Minutes
In hopes of transforming an NBA 2K25 Summer League stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers into a two-way contract or better for next season, first-year pro and legendary NC State basketball forward DJ Burns is doing his best to put on a show across his limited minutes in Las Vegas.
ALSO READ: Rim-Rattling Prep Sets Official Visit to NC State
He started with a bang during his brief first run off the bench in Cleveland's opener, a 106-79 loss to the Magic on Friday. In those three minutes of action, Burns showcased his bucket-getting magic in the paint right away, dropping two quick scores before checking out of the contest and going scoreless across his nine minutes in the second half.
The 23-year-old ACC Tournament MVP from Rock Hill, S.C., undrafted in June despite his brilliant performances in March to help power the NC State basketball program to its first Final Four in 41 years, followed up his altogether encouraging Summer League debut with a highly productive outing on Sunday.
Across only 15 minutes of playing time in a 112-81 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, the 6-foot-9, 275-pound Burns tallied seven points, five boards, two assists, two steals, and one block as the squad's backup power forward. He shot 3-for-5 from the field and 1-for-2 at the charity stripe.
DJ Burns and the Cavaliers (1-1) next face the Golden State Warriors (2-0) at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday (NBA TV).