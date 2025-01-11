NC State Football: Texas Prospect Announces Decision
Seguin High School (Texas) linebacker LaCorian Hodge isn't ranked on major recruiting sites. And there is no rating by his name. Nevertheless, the NC State football staff liked what it saw enough to extend an offer in December.
Now, he's officially on board with Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack.
The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Hodge, who also held offers from Texas Southern, Texas State, and UTEP, revealed his commitment via the following post on social media late Friday night:
As a senior this season, LaCorian Hodge recorded 80 tackles, 15 for a loss, 10.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception, and two pass breakups.
Hodge becomes the 24th recruit to pledge allegiance to the NC State football program in the 2025 cycle. All but four of them have put their commitments ink.
As things stand, the 2025 Wolfpack recruiting collection ranks No. 38 in the country, per 247Sports. It stacks up at No. 8 among ACC schools, sitting below Syracuse, Duke, SMU, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech, and Miami.
Meanwhile, Doeren and his cohorts have reeled in 10 players from the transfer portal, including a pair of linebackers in former Norfolk State star AJ Richardson and the latest addition, former one-year Alabama talent Sterling Dixon, who announced his commitment on Friday.
