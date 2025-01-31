NC State Football Lineman Almost Achieves Consensus Four-Star Status
As of this week's updates on major recruiting sites, Antioch High School (Tenn.) offensive tackle Takhyian Whitset is one of eight in the 23-deep 2025 NC State football haul showing up as a four-star prospect at least once between On3, 247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals.
ALSO READ: Towering 2026 Wide Receiver Attracts NC State Recruiters
If not for Whitset's three-star rating on Rivals, the 6-foot-5, 265-pound early Wolfpack signee would be a consensus four-star. And on that note, it's no surprise that he appears as a composite four-star in the 2025 On3 Industry Rankings, checking in at No. 396 overall, No. 28 among offensive tackles, and No. 13 in Tennessee.
"Whitset is the prototypical offensive tackle prospect," 247Sports' Michael Clark summarized in his assessment back in early December. "He has a great combination of length and athleticism. Plus, he's physical, aggressive and possesses that nasty streak that coaches covet in offensive linemen...
"In the run game, he's relentless, plays with good leverage, punishes defenders, and finishes blocks, which often ends with his opponent planted in the turf."
The 2025 NC State football recruiting collection, Dave Doeren's 13th as head coach in Raleigh, currently ranks No. 35 in the country, according to On3, and No. 7 in the ACC.
ALSO READ: Huge 2028 Recruit Visits NC State After Checking Out UNC
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.