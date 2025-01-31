All Wolfpack

NC State Football Recruiting: Colby Cronk Lands One Four-Star Rating

The NC State football signee is part of a 23-deep 2025 Wolfpack collection.

Matt Giles

NC State football recruiting signee Colby Cronk
NC State football recruiting signee Colby Cronk / Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

As of this week's ranking and rating updates across four major recruiting sites, Flagler Palm Coast High School (Fla.) edge rusher Colby Cronk is one of eight 2025 NC State football recruiting prizes with four stars by their name in at least one place between ESPN, Rivals, On3, and 247Sports.

ESPN views the 6-foot-3, 260-pound Cronk as a four-star defensive end. Meanwhile, Rivals, On3, and 247Sports continue to place him among the three-star prospects in the cycle.

Colby Cronk, an enthusiastic Wolfpack commit since March and fully on board as one of the now-19 2025 NC State football signees since early December, checks in at No. 709 overall as a composite three-star in the On3 Industry Rankings. He stacks up at No. 69 among edge rushers and No. 87 in Florida.

Dave Doeren & Co.'s 2025 Wolfpack collection now sits at No. 35 in the country, according to On3, and No. 7 in the ACC.

The 13th-year NC State football head coach and his crew finished No. 28 overall on the 2024 recruiting trail.

