NC State Football Recruiting Prize Gets Rating Boost
According to the On3 Industry Ranking, Forest Hills High School (N.C.) wide receiver Jerel Bolder is no longer the lone four-star prospect among the 17 prep commits in the 2025 NC State football recruiting class. No, Louisville Male High School (Ky.) offensive lineman Isaac Sowells Jr. saw another star added to his rating this week, thereby joining the four-star club.
Sowells, a 6-foot-2, 295-pound center who has been committed to Dave Doeren and his Wolfpack staff since mid-July while visiting the program on several occasions, advertised the bump he received via the following post on Monday, pointing out that the four-star distinction is something he has "dreamed about" since his freshman year in high school:
The physical bruiser, namesake of a former NFL offensive lineman, now ranks No. 400 overall among his 2025 peers, No. 32 among interior offensive lineman in the cycle, and No. 5 in Kentucky, per On3.
Here are some clips from his senior campaign, highlighting his power, agility, and determination on both sides of the ball for his Louisville Male squad:
Meanwhile, the 6-foot, 190-pound Bolder checks in at No. 231 overall, No. 29 among wide receivers, and No. 5 in North Carolina.
As things stand, On3 stacks up the 2025 NC State football haul at No. 43 in the country and No. 9 among ACC programs.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.