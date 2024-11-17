Sturdy Defensive End Pledges Allegiance to NC State Football Program
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff picked up their 19th recruiting prize in the 2025 cycle on Saturday via the announced commitment from Pearl River Community College (Miss.) defensive end AJ Prim. The 6-foot-3, 255-pounder, a top-tier three-star prospect, became the first junior college talent to join the Wolfpack class.
Prim, a notably versatile defender in the trenches hailing from Alabama, checks in at No. 20 overall on the 247Sports JUCO Composite.
He checked out the Wolfpack on an official visit last weekend, less than two weeks after receiving an offer from Doeren & Co. That trip to Raleigh included his attendance at NC State's 29-19 loss to the Duke Blue Devils in Carter-Finley Stadium.
Across his eight appearances as a sophomore this season, Prim tallied 49 tackles, including nine for a loss and 2.5 sacks. Plus, he recorded one forced fumble, one recovered fumble, and an interception.
With the addition of AJ Prim, who plans to arrive in Raleigh in January and has two years of college eligibility remaining, the 2025 Wolfpack recruiting collection now stacks up No. 44 overall in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 10 among ACC schools.
NC State's haul includes only one composite four-star talent in Forest Hills High School (N.C.) wide receiver Jerel Bolder.
