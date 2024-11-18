NC State Football Staff Loses Commit With Star Wolfpack Ties
Chambers High School (N.C.) three-star senior Arrion Concepcion, brother of NC State football sophomore wide receiver and reigning ACC Rookie of the Year KC Concepcion, is now decommitted from the Wolfpack, On3's Hayes Fawcett first reported on Sunday evening.
The younger Concepcion, a 5-foot-9, 175-pound wide receiver, had been on board with NC State since June.
Concepcion ranks No. 1,462 overall, No. 200 among wide receivers, and No. 33 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
There's no telling where Arrion Concepcion will land. Before committing to NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his cohorts, he received offers from Appalachian State, Campbell, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Liberty, Marshall, Miami, Troy, and Virginia Tech.
His announced decommitment dropped the 2025 NC State football recruiting haul one notch to No. 45 overall in the country, according to 247Sports Composite. It remains No. 10 in the ACC, sitting below No. 9 Florida State, No. 8 Stanford, No. 7 Pitt, No. 6 Syracuse, No. 5 Duke, No. 4 SMU, No. 3 Georgia Tech, No. 2 Clemson, and No. 1 Miami.
Forest Hills High School (N.C.) standout athlete Jerel Bolder, the lone composite four-star prospect in what is now an 18-deep Wolfpack class, becomes the only wide receiver among the 2025 NC State pledges.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.