NC State Football Sets Program Record in Blowout Over Stanford
NC State football finally tallied back-to-back wins this season, as the Wolfpack (5-4, 2-3 ACC) picked up a 59-28 home win over the Stanford Cardinal (2-7, 1-5 ACC) on Saturday afternoon. It marked the first-ever meeting between the programs, two weeks after State (bye last week) knocked off Cal, 24-23, on the road.
And the 59 points now stand as the most by any NC State team against an ACC foe.
Against the Cardinal, the Wolfpack enjoyed 100-yard rushing efforts from two running backs in the same outing for the first time since 2021.
Jordan Waters finished with 115 yards and two touchdowns on only five carries. His 94-yard touchdown late in the third quarter, pushing the Wolfpack lead to 52-21, is now the second-longest TD run in school history:
Hollywood Smothers added 106 yards and two scores of his own on 16 attempts.
Freshman quarterback CJ Bailey, who continues to gain confidence as the season progresses, completed 18 of his 20 pass attempts for 234 yards and three TDs. Plus, he ran the ball six times for 28 yards.
Dave Doeren's 12th NC State football squad, which began the year at No. 24 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll but struggled mightily in the early going, welcomes the Duke Blue Devils (6-3, 2-3 ACC) to Carter-Finley Stadium next Saturday. Kickoff time and the TV channel have not been announced yet.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football news.