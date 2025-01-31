NC State Football Signee Becomes Top-25 LB in Recruiting Cycle
Major recruiting sites updated their 2025 rankings and ratings this week. As things stand, Hilliard Bradley High School (Ohio) linebacker Terris Dudley is among the eight in the 23-deep NC State football haul appearing as a four-star at least once between On3, 247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Dudley is a four-star in the eyes of On3, stacking up at No. 239 overall in the 2025 cycle, No. 25 among linebackers, and No. 10 in Ohio.
But it's worth mentioning that 247Sports and ESPN list the early Wolfpack signee as a three-star. And for whatever reason, Rivals still views him as a mere two-star prospect without a ranking by his name.
In part due to the absence of a Rivals ranking, Dudley doesn't pop up until No. 792 overall in the composite 2025 On3 Industry Rankings. He ranks No. 84 at his position and No. 29 in his state.
Terris Dudley initially committed to Toledo in June.
However, not long after Dave Doeren and his NC State football staff hosted him on an official visit in late November, the chiseled defender ultimately flipped his pledge to the Wolfpack, signing his financial agreement roughly a week later in early December.
