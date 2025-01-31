Recent NC State Football Signee Deandre Desinor Enjoys Soaring Stock
As of recent updates across On3, 247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals, eight members of the 23-deep 2025 NC State football recruiting haul pop up as four-stars at least once. Atlantic Community High School (Fla.) running back Deandre Desinor is one of them.
Desinor is a 5-foot-8, 175-pounder who boasts the coveted four-star label on ESPN, sitting at No. 28 among running backs in the cycle. However, he's a three-star everywhere else, albeit with relatively lofty rankings across the board, checking in at No. 27 among running backs on 247Sports, No. 11 on Rivals, and No. 55 on On3.
So, according to the On3 Industry Rankings, Desinor isn't far from becoming a composite four-star, currently stacking up at No. 492 overall among 2025 preps, No. 42 at his position, and No. 61 in Florida.
"Compact running back with the foot speed to stretch runs out to the perimeter," 247Sports' Andrew Ivins wrote about the incoming Wolfpack ball carrier.
After initially signing with West Virginia in early December, Deandre Desinor flipped his commitment to NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff before inking an financial agreement with the Wolfpack in early January.
