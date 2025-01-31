All Wolfpack

Where NC State Football Signee Teddy Hoffman Pops Up in Final Rankings

The future NC State football wide receiver is a four-star on one site.

Matt Giles

NC State football recruiting signee Teddy Hoffman
NC State football recruiting signee Teddy Hoffman / THOMAS CORDY/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK
Between major recruiting sites On3, Rivals, ESPN, and 247Sports, Atlantic Community High School (Fla.) wide receiver Teddy Hoffman is now one of eight commits in the 23-deep 2025 NC State football collection appearing as a four-star at least once.

The 6-foot-1, 165-pound Hoffman checks in as a four-star on Rivals, stacking up at No. 58 among wide receivers and No. 70 overall in Florida. However, as a three-star everywhere else, he doesn't pop up on the composite On3 Industry Rankings until No. 1,145 overall in the 2025 cycle, No. 171 at his position, and No. 143 in the state.

"Slot receiver that has what it takes to be a high-volume target on Saturdays," 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins wrote in early December, "as he creates separation at all three levels with his suddenness and deceptive route running. Not the biggest or fastest athlete, but is a spirited competitor that's hard to get on the ground as he can slice his way through traffic and shed tackles...

"Made headlines the final game of his prep career with a legendary 240-yard, four-touchdown performance against St. Thomas Aquinas in the state playoffs."

Teddy Hoffman, one of 19 early NC State football signees, committed to Dave Doeren and his Wolfpack on Dec. 6 after backing out of his pledge to Florida Atlantic.

