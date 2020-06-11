Wolfpack Punter Gill Earns Preseason Recognition

NC State punter Trenton Gill has received another honor.

A week after being named the Wolfpack’s University Scholar-Athlete Award winner by the National Football Foundation’s Bill Dooley Triangle East Chapter, Gill has been named a second-team preseason All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

A former walkon, Gill led the ACC and was No. 4 in the nation with a school-record average of 47.6 yards per kick in his first season as State's punter. Twenty-four of his 56 punts this season went for more than 50 yards with a long of 75 on the way to earning third-team All-ACC recognition.

He also serves as the holder for State placekicker Christopher Dunn.

Earlier this year, Gill made news for his work off the field when he led a fundraising drive that raised more than $8,000 to support restaurants and feed families in his hometown of Hillsborough during the COVID-19 crisis.

Walter Camp, “The Father of American football,” first selected an All-America team in 1889. A former Yale athlete and football coach, he is also credited with developing play from scrimmage, set plays, the numerical assessment of goals and tries and the restriction of play to eleven men per side.

The Walter Camp Football Foundation (www.waltercamp.org; @WalterCampFF) – a New Haven-based all-volunteer group – was founded in 1967 to perpetuate the ideals of Camp and to continue the tradition of selecting annually an All-America team.

