AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Sports
Basketball

Wolfpack Punter Gill Earns Preseason Recognition

Brett Friedlander

NC State punter Trenton Gill has received another honor.

A week after being named the Wolfpack’s University Scholar-Athlete Award winner by the National Football Foundation’s Bill Dooley Triangle East Chapter, Gill has been named a second-team preseason All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

A former walkon, Gill led the ACC and was No. 4 in the nation with a school-record average of 47.6 yards per kick in his first season as State's punter. Twenty-four of his 56 punts this season went for more than 50 yards with a long of 75 on the way to earning third-team All-ACC recognition.

He also serves as the holder for State placekicker Christopher Dunn.

Earlier this year, Gill made news for his work off the field when he led a fundraising drive that raised more than $8,000 to support restaurants and feed families in his hometown of Hillsborough during the COVID-19 crisis.

Walter Camp, “The Father of American football,” first selected an All-America team in 1889. A former Yale athlete and football coach, he is also credited with developing play from scrimmage, set plays, the numerical assessment of goals and tries and the restriction of play to eleven men per side.

The Walter Camp Football Foundation (www.waltercamp.org; @WalterCampFF) – a New Haven-based all-volunteer group – was founded in 1967 to perpetuate the ideals of Camp and to continue the tradition of selecting annually an All-America team.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Crippling Impact of Schools Cutting Cutting Sports

Brett Friedlander

Giants Brass: Picking Bailey 'A Pretty Easy Decision'

Even though the San Francisco Giants took a catcher in the first round two years ago, NC State's Patrick Bailey was simply too good to pass up when he was still available at No. 13 in this year's draft. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Basketball to Play American University in 2020-21

No date has been announced as yet, but published reports indicate that NC State has scheduled a home basketball game against American University during the 2020-21 season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Patrick Bailey Discusses Draft, Future With Giants

NC State catcher Patrick Bailey talked about his first-round MLB draft selection by the San Francisco Giants, becoming a switch-hitter and the bat flip that has already become legendary in the Bay Area in a Zoom conference with his new team's media. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Giants Draft Bailey With 13th Overall Pick

Catcher Patrick Bailey became the 10th NC State player taken in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft when the San Francisco Giants selected him with the 13h overall pick. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack First Round MLB Draft Tradition Continues With Bailey

Switch-hitting catcher Patrick Bailey became the 10th NC State baseball player and fourth in the past six years to be picked in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft when he was taken by the San Francisco Giants with the 13th overall pick. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wrestling Team Adds Highly-Ranked Recruit

Stevo Poulin, a three-time New York state champion, has become the newest member of a 2021 NC State wrestling recruiting class already ranked among the top 10 in the nation.. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Caden Fordham Discusses His Wolfpack Commitment

Three-star linebacker Caden Fordham of The Bolles School in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., talks about his recruitment and the factors that led him to become the ninth member of NC State's 2021 football class. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Three-Star LB Caden Fordham Commits to State

Three-star linebacker Camden Fordham of The Bolles School in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., has become the ninth member of NC State's 2021 recruiting class. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Football Recruiting Staff Stays Ahead of the Game Through Creative Use of Technology

Coach Dave Doeren and his staff can't have in-person contact with prospective players right now, but thanks to technology and the creativity of football operations director Billy Glasscock, they can still continue to recruit as aggressively as ever. Read more

Brett Friedlander