Philip Montgomery Gets Real on Virginia Tech Win vs Wolfpack
Interim head coach Philip Montgomery didn’t earn his first Power Four win in his career as a head coach, but his first leading the Hokies this season after Brent Pry was let go three weeks into the season.
He led Virginia Tech into Raleigh and upset the Wolfpack 23-21, improving its record to 2-3 on the year. Montgomery was the offensive coordinator for the team before getting elevated to interim, and it was evident against NC State. The Virginia Tech rushing attack couldn’t be stopped as it ran for 235 yards against the Wolfpack.
Montgomery spoke to the media after speaking on the win, the tragedy surrounding NC State’s defensive coordinator, DJ Eliot and Virginia Tech’s first ACC win of the season.
Partial Transcript of Montgomery’s postgame press conference.
Opening Statement
- “Just an incredible win by our guys and the way they fought and came here with a mission and a passion about them and couldn't be more proud of them,” Montgomery said. “But before we get into the game and all the different questions, I just want to put our prayers and our condolences out to DJ Elliot and his family. You know, it's been a couple really tough you know, 24 to 48 hours for them, and just want to lift them up and let them know that we're thinking of them and praying for them through this hard time.”
- “In the midst of everything going on, these guys have just continued to work, continued to come to work every day, continued to grow as a football team. We played a complete game tonight. We played four quarters. We played complimentary football. All three phases contributed to the win. We had a bunch of young guys step up and make some incredible plays for us throughout the game.”
Hokies pressure on CJ Bailey
Throughout the first four weeks of the season, the NC State offensive line only let up four total sacks. Against the Hokies, the line struggled, giving up five sacks, and couldn't give Bailey the time needed to make throws down the field.
- "You know, those guys up front,” Montgomery said. “Obviously, our defensive staff did a really good job of creating some opportunities with movement and different pressure packages that they installed this week for this, but those guys on the field go to make it happen, right? They went and executed at a really high level, and they were tenacious about it, right?”
- “They were relentless about it, and he got away from us a few times, but we got him a few times, and that's what we felt like we had to do is get him off the spot, get a bunch of guys around and be relentless about it and tried to keep him uncomfortable."
Terion Stewart breakout
Stewart rushed for 174 yards against NC State’s defense and was a force within the running game. The Wolfpack couldn’t get him on the ground as he forced 11 missed tackles and averaged 11.6 yards an attempt.
- “I think that's a career-high for him, isn't it?” Montgomery said. “He's continued to battle. He's worked his way through some stuff and stepped up big for us tonight. Again, offensive line and everybody's all part of that, and Terion's probably be the first one to tell you that, but he made some great runs, put his foot in the ground, broke tackles. The explosive run right there late in the game. What a huge play that was. Just, he's a guy that continues to want to work and continues wants to get better, but it couldn't have gone any better for him tonight for sure."
Locker room after the game
It’s no secret that this Hokies team has faced adversity in the first five weeks of the college football season. The locker room after the win was a vibrant environment with everyone dancing and celebrating the win.
- “Hey, the good Lord has blessed us,” Montgomery said. “And you know, when you have joy and when you have enthusiasm, when you have passion about it, wins are hard to come by. Conference wins on the road are hard to come by, and you better enjoy them. You better celebrate them, and we're going to do that. So, if an old man getting out there dancing looks silly, that's okay. I don't mind looking silly cuz we're going to enjoy those wins that we get."
