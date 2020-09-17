SI.com
Dontae Johnson Promoted to 49ers Active Roster

Brett Friedlander

Former NC State cornerback Donate Johnson has been promoted from the San Francisco 49ers practice squad to the team's active roster.

The move was necessitated when starter Richard Sherman was placed on injured reserve with a calf injury.

With Ahkello Witherspoon's availability for Sunday's game against the New York Jets uncertain because of a concussion and Jason Verrett out with a pulled hamstring, Johnson, there is a chance that Johnson could end up in the starting lineup.

The 28-year-old was one of the two players the defending NFC champions called up from their practice squad for last week's season opener against the Cardinals. He saw action on special teams, but according to Sports Illustrated's All 49ers, he was responsible for having a punt blocked -- leading to an Arizona touchdown.

Johnson has had several tenures with 49ers since being drafted by them in the fourth round of the 2014 draft. 

In six NFL seasons, including a short stint with the Los Angeles Chargers last season, he has  recorded 151 tackles and two interceptions -- both of which were returned for touchdowns in 73 career games (22 starts).

Johnson played 50 games over four seasons for the Wolfpack, with 28 starts, finishing his college career with 217 tackles, 10 passes defensed, 4.0 sacks, three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

As a senior in 2013, he started all 12 games and registered 82 tackles, a team-high three interceptions, two passes defensed and one forced fumble.

