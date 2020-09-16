49ers Promote Cornerback Dontae Johnson from Practice Squad to Active Roster

If good cornerbacks were available, the 49ers would have signed one already.

But good cornerbacks aren’t sitting on the couch at this time of year. So the 49ers have promoted cornerback Dontae Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster. Meaning Johnson might start Sunday against the Jets if Ahkello Witherspoon can’t play through his concussion and Jason Verrett can’t play with his pulled hamstring.

Johnson played Sunday against the Cardinals -- he was one of the two players the 49ers called up from the practice squad for the game. He played only special teams, and gave up a blocked punt which led to seven points for the Cardinals offense one play later. Johnson arguably was the worst 49ers player on the field last Sunday.

Now he might be a starter on their defense until others get healthy. Yikes.

Johnson, 28, was the 49ers’ fourth-round pick in 2014. And in 2017, during Kyle Shanahan and Robert Saleh’s first season with the 49ers, Johnson started 16 games at cornerback -- the 49ers didn’t have better options. He played poorly, so the 49ers replaced him in 2018 with Richard Sherman.

But now Sherman is on I.R., and Johnson is the most-experienced healthy cornerback the 49ers have. He has started 22 games and appeared in 74 during his career. The 49ers probably can’t find another cornerback with those credentials on the street who’s younger than 30.

Still, Johnson isn’t good enough. If he’s on the field, every opponent the 49ers face will put its best receiver across from Johnson and target him relentlessly. The 49ers will have to give him help from a safety, or else Johnson single-handedly will lose games the 49ers should win.

High stakes.