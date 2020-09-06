Wolfpack Commit McLaughlin Out With Shoulder Injury

Aaron McLaughlin, NC State's prized Class of 2021 quarterback recruit, didn't play in his high school team's season opening game on Saturday.

But it's not because he opted out over COVID-19 concerns.

The Sports Illustrated All-American candidate is still rehabbing from offseason shoulder surgery that also forced him to miss the prestigious Elite 11 passing competition this summer.

He watched from the sideline in street clothes as Denmark High School of Alpharetta, Ga., suffered a 20-0 loss to Greater Atlanta Christian in the Corky Kell Classic.

Despite initial reports that McLaughlin might miss the entire season, Denmark coach Mike Palmieri said when contacted by SI All Wolfpack that the star pro style passer "should be back in two weeks."

Contacted by text recently, McLaughlin said that he's "back to 100%. I'm just waiting for clearance from my surgeon. I'm probably in the best shape of my life."

With McLaughlin unavailable to play, Tre Jones -- a recent transfer from Illinois -- started for Denmark on Saturday. Five of the Danes' seven turnovers in the game were interceptions.

A strong-armed 6-foot-5, 219-pound pro style passer, McLaughlin completed just over 60 percent of his attempts for 2,018 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions as a junior last season.

He originally committed to Auburn before changing his mind and announcing his decision to join the Wolfpack in May.

According an evaluation by SI All-American, "McLaughlin is a big, right-armed passer with high-end traits" who is "among the most talented passers in this class."

