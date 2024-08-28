Former NC State Football Quarterback Falls Short of NFL Roster
NC State football alum and one-year Kentucky signal caller Devin Leary committed three turnovers in the Baltimore Ravens' preseason finale on Saturday, logging a 13.5 passer rating. With that in mind, it didn't come as much of a surprise that the franchise waived the 24-year-old on Tuesday.
Lamar Jackson and Josh Johnson are the only two quarterbacks on the team's initial 53-man roster. Leary and fellow rookie Emory Jones both hung around until Tuesday but failed to survive the final wave of cuts.
As Baltimore Ravens On SI's Jon Alfano noted, Leary may well remain in Baltimore as a member of the practice squad:
"There's a good chance he sticks around on the practice squad...but he has a long way to go to become an NFL quarterback."
Leary heard his name in the sixth round (No. 218 overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft.
He finished the preseason with a 15-for-28 passing clip for 95 yards, zero touchdowns, and a pair of interceptions.
After seeing action in at least four games in each of his four seasons in Raleigh, including a 35-touchdown campaign as a junior in 2021, Leary transferred to Kentucky for his graduate year.