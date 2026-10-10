What to Watch For During NC State versus Wake

The Wolfpack and the Deacs will clash in Raleigh for the 120th meeting between these two in-state rivals.



The outcome of this game has major implications for the ACC race, as both of these teams still have a chance to push for the conference crown.



NC State finally picked up some steam after securing its first back-to-back win of the season. Meanwhile, 4-1 Wake Forest is red hot coming off a 2-game conference win streak.



The Deacs are the toughest challenge remaining on the Wolfpack’s schedule.



“They're [an] experienced, talented group, and they're healthy. They've had a lot of we've had a lot of tight games with Wake in my tenure here,” NC State Head Coach Dave Doeren said. “This might be the best Wake team we've played.



NC State has 3 things to watch out for if it expects to come away with a victory today.

Quarterback Duel

Fans will be treated to a passing show when NC State’s CJ Bailey and Wake’s Gio Lopez go to work on Saturday. Lopez has thrown the 5th most yards in the conference (1,377), while Bailey currently ranks 8th (1,266).



These two have the talent to make it a hard day on the opposing defense. Bailey threw for a career-high 373 yards and two touchdowns against Louisville last weekend.



He was even recognized as one of the eight Manning Stars of the Week.



“CJ played a hell of a football game,” Doeren said after the game. “Really accurate downfield throws, and he took care of the football.”



Wake Forest’s Lopez accounted for five touchdowns in the Deacs blowout victory over Stanford last week.



Bailey doesn’t need another career-high passing performance this week, but it’s crucial he limits the mistakes.

Battling through the injuries

The Wolfpack will be without 12 key players who have been ruled out for Saturday, including Duke Scott (RB) and Spike Sowells Jr. (OL), who’s been ruled out for the rest of the season. 2 other players are game-time decisions.



The remaining players will need to step up today, including Davion Gause (RB), whose role was elevated last week after Scott left the game.



Gause led all State ball carriers with 69 yards on 21 carries. Gause also caught 3 passes for 45 yards.



NC State will lean on Gause to provide a similar impact against Wake.

Can the Defense prevent another second-quarter surge?

It’s been a tale of two halves for NC State these last few games. The Wolfpack’s offense has been explosive, jumping out to early first-half leads these last 3 weeks.



However, the State defense has allowed opponents to come back during the second half of those games.



Bailey has the tools to score the points this week, but Wake’s Lopez is just as talented and capable. The Deacs will make the Wolfpack pay if State’s defense can’t play at a high level for all four quarters.



The Wolfpack can’t just rely on Harvey Dyson to save the day as he did with his forced fumble and sack last week.

All out hustle from Harvey Dyson!#1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/w1Hzm3Y4Of — NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 3, 2026

It’s going to take a full team effort to stop the Deacs.



“I look forward to the opportunity to battle with them this week,” Doeren said. “I know it's going to be a great challenge. I know our players look forward to the opportunity to improve. We've gotten better each game this season. And we need to do that again.”



NC State versus Wake Forest kicks off today at Noon ET on the CW.