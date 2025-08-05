Fordham's Return To The Gridiron
Redemption and perseverance can be a sweet thing when they come together. For NC State linebacker Caden Fordham, the stars look to be aligning ahead of the 2025 season.
The veteran linebacker tore his ACL mid-season a year ago, ending what looked to be a strong campaign. Now, Fordham has returned with a new sense of purpose. And he couldn't be more important for the Wolfpack.
“Mentally, it made me a lot stronger. I know I can push through a lot more than I thought I could,” Fordham said. “As far as the knee goes, it feels great. I feel like I’ve taken a step back as a leader and got to see things from a different perspective. I built a great connection with all the guys that we have gotten in the transfer portal, so I’m really excited for that and ready for this season.”
Fordham led the team in tackles before suffering the injury in practice before the Syracuse game in 2024. After being a backup most of his sophomore season, he was beginning to become a leader within the defense, an important role for a linebacker like him. Unfortunately, his journey was derailed and he had to start from scratch.
In six games while healthy, Fordham totaled 48 tackles and four tackles for loss, as well as a sack and a pair of pass breakups. He was well on his way to being one of the elite linebackers in the conference before the untimely injury.
Fordham claimed support from the locker room went a long way in his recovery, as well as a crucial member of the coaching staff.
“Yeah, anytime you’re taken away from the sport you love so much, it’s difficult. Thankfully, I’ve got my brothers. They were with me the whole way. Coach Doeren helped me a ton," Fordham said.
Now in an even more significant leadership position, Fordham will be counted on by first-year coordinators DJ Eliot and Charlton Warren as they work to turn around a defense that suffered a major collapse a year ago. The team was ranked 103rd in team defense a year ago and allowed a dismal 30.2 points per game. It was easily one of the worst defensive seasons in Doeren's tenure.
With the veteran linebacker back in the mix, NC State hopes to turn things around in 2025.
