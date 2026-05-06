Former NC State Guard Quadir Copeland Has an NBA Future

RALEIGH — College basketball is in a unique place as a sport. Many older players with NBA draft hopes are choosing to stick in school to pursue more lucrative financial setups in the transfer portal or at their current program. For a big chunk of the 2025-26 NC State roster, that won't be an option, but it might also help one member of the team in his professional journey.

Senior guard Quadir Copeland was nothing short of a revelation for the Wolfpack in his lone season with the program. The McNeese State transfer earned Third Team All-ACC honors for his efforts and won the hearts and minds of the NC State fan base. Now, he's pursuing opportunities at the professional level and might have a better shot at the NBA than some might expect him to.

The draft situation

West All-Stars North Carolina State Quadir Copeland (14) rushes up the court Friday, April 3, 2026, during the Reese's DI College All-Stars game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6-foot-6 combo guard played the role of point guard for Will Wade and the Wolfpack last season, thriving as a ball-dominant player with complete control of the offense. His playmaking ability should be particularly appealing to a lot of professional teams, as he quietly emerged as one of the best passers in the country, often helping the Wolfpack put up gaudy offensive numbers.

His efforts helped him earn an invitation to the 2026 NBA G-League Draft Combine. He's currently listed as the 69th-best NBA prospect, according to ESPN's top 100 list. If he performs well at the G-League combine, he has a chance to earn an invitation to the formal NBA Draft Combine, where he could massively improve his stock in front of even more scouts.

Why Copeland is an intriguing prospect

Mar 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) drives the ball against Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

With so many players opting to return for more college basketball, the market for an experienced guard like Copeland is much larger than it would've been. The NBA is a league built on positional size and a 6-foot-6 point guard with strong ball-handling and passing skills, as well as a disruptive wingspan on the defensive end, likely appeals to a lot of different teams. Copeland plays with a fire that could be troublesome at times, but could also galvanize a bench unit at the next level.

The drawback for the talented guard is his lack of shooting ability, although he did massively improve his 3-point percentage in his one year in Raleigh. He shot a career-best 39.7% from distance, but took just over one triple per game. His true appeal as a scorer stems from his ability to drive through contact and finish using his length and athleticism. Again, if the pre-draft process goes well, he could be representing the Wolfpack at the next level very soon.