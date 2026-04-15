Former Wolfpack Guard Stays in ACC, Sets Up Rivalry Matchup

RALEIGH — Following a surprisingly disappointing season under head coach Wes Moore, NC State women's basketball suffered several losses to the transfer portal which left the program looking for replacements in the transfer portal. One of those losses was talented sophomore guard Zamareya Jones, a critical contributor and member of a blossoming backcourt duo alongside Zoe Brooks.

As her former team recovers from her exit, it didn't take Jones long to find a new home. Unfortunately for the Wolfpack, Jones is staying in the ACC, having committed to Jeff Walz at Louisville after the Cardinals made a run to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. While it's a disappointing outcome for the Pack, it does set up a potentially special rivalry in the 2026-27 season.

Cardinals vs. Wolfpack just got more interesting

N.C. State head coach Wes Moore reacts to a play against Michigan during the first half of the NCAA Tournament Second Round at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 22, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NC State experienced major issues in close games throughout the 2025-26 season, with many of those narrow losses coming against ranked opponents like the Cardinals. The Wolfpack hosted Walz and the Cardinals all the way back on Jan.18, needing a victory to change the tune on the season after coming up painfully short against several ranked foes before that key conference matchup.

Jones likely caught the Louisville staff's eye during that game, scoring 20 points, the second-most for the Wolfpack. The crafty, undersized guard did not blink at Louisville's size and strong defensive players, going bucket for bucket with Imari Berry of the Cardinals, who scored a monster 33 points to sink NC State in the game.

N.C. State guard Zamareya Jones (3) celebrates a play against Michigan during the first half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 22, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After a pair of impressive performances in the NCAA Tournament, Jones looked poised for another huge leap with the Wolfpack, but ultimately chose to pursue different opportunities in the transfer portal. Knowing exactly what she brings to the table after nearly falling to her in the 88-80 overtime battle, Louisville couldn't resist.

Assuming the future schedules released by the ACC hold, NC State is poised for a visit to Louisville in the 2026-27 season for what should be another hotly contested league matchup. The two programs already battle on a yearly basis for conference supremacy, with Walz and Moore being two of the longest tenured coaches in the league. Jones joining the Cardinals adds another wrinkle to the fun.

Michigan forward Kendall Dudley (22) and guard Brooke Q. Daniels (5) defend N.C. State guard Zamareya Jones (3) during the first half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 22, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wolfpack should get Brooks and star forward Khamil Pierre back for their senior seasons. Moore and his staff are working to mold a new roster around those two stars, potentially finding some better fits despite the mass exodus of talent with Jones and Tilda Trygger entering the transfer portal.

Brooks will undoubtedly be excited to face her old teammate in ACC play, especially in her final season with the Wolfpack after an impressive career.