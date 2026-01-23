Revisiting a Crucial Issue for NC State Against Louisville

RALEIGH — Wes Moore and NC State women's basketball came close to finally getting over the hump against a ranked opponent after coming up short in nearly all of its early-season opportunities against such foes. However, Louisville, now ranked No. 8, outlasted the Wolfpack in overtime, giving Moore's team its second conference loss of the season.

The Cardinals were behind the Pack for most of the first three quarters, but made savvy adjustments to ultimately come back and win the game in overtime. The defensive changes made by Louisville head coach Jeff Walz and his staff were particularly effective, preventing NC State from having the same success it had early in the game offensively.

How the Cardinals took away Tilda Trygger

Entering the matchup, sophomore forward Tilda Trygger was playing some of her best basketball as a member of the Wolfpack. She scored 18-plus in two of the previous three games for NC State, racking up three-straight double-doubles in that span as well. While she had a size advantage over Louisville's forwards, the Cardinals had the depth to lean on Trygger, as well as make anything she wanted to do more difficult.

"Hats off to Louisville. I think they understood that and they tried to do things to take (Trygger) away," NC State assistant coach Ashley Williams said after the loss. "I think their pressure at times prevented us from getting the ball where we wanted to get it. Some of it is just them and how they guarded stuff."

Williams added that Trygger also was asked to operate more in the post rather than on the perimeter against the Cardinals, making the paint entries even more difficult. In her international duties with Sweden over the summer, Trygger played more of a four rather than a five. Given her 6-foot-6 frame and the Wolfpack roster lacking size, she is forced into playing a more traditional five role in the post.

Louisville knew it could take Trygger out of her comfort zone by making every entry pass as difficult as possible. The sophomore finished with just three points in the loss, her worst scoring outing of the 2025-26 season. Despite her struggles, the Wolfpack was still in a position to win, with Trygger playing a sizable role on the defensive end.

However, the lack of front-court depth for the Wolfpack could be problematic moving forward for NC State. Moore keeps his rotation relatively tight, playing six or seven players at most, with the starters going the majority of the 40-minute games. When Louisville worked the game into overtime, the Pack looked somewhat deflated and exhausted.

NC State will need to find a way to improve its ability to finish games, with Trygger potentially being the key to that success moving forward.

