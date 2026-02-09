From Wolfpack to Champion: Drake Thomas’ Super Bowl Victory

RALEIGH — There weren't many schools better represented on football's largest stage than NC State was at Super Bowl LX, with three former Wolfpack standouts duking it out in the massive matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots. With the Seahawks victorious, linebacker Drake Thomas became the Pack Pro to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

After going undrafted out of NC State, Thomas grinded his way to the top, eventually earning a shot early in the 2025 season in the Seahawks' dominant defense. He never blinked, bringing the same hard-hitting mentality he brought as a college player for Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack. His exploits on Sunday helped the reputation of the State program nationally.

Thriving on the big stage, but remembering his roots

NFL Seattle Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Thomas shone brightly in the Super Bowl LX win for Seattle. The undersized, savvy linebacker flew around the field, frustrating an already struggling Patriot offense even more than many expected. He finished the game with six total tackles, including three solo stops, becoming the latest former Pack player to win, joining notable champions like Joe Thuney and Russell Wilson.

Seattle's defense limited the Patriots to just two touchdowns, both of which came in the fourth quarter with the Seahawks leading by at least two possessions. Thomas stood tall, no matter the assignment, once again securing a win over former North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye. The linebacker has yet to lose to Maye in two tries between his Wolfpack days and now the Super Bowl.

Nov 25, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass as North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Drake Thomas (32) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The linebacker's path to the NFL once seemed very unrealistic to him. He arrived at NC State as a three-star recruit from nearby Heritage High School in Wake Forest, N.C., joining his brother, Thayer, a wide receiver with the Wolfpack. Doeren spotted his high work ethic as a high schooler and immediately knew he was the kind of player he wanted with the Pack. That was just the beginning of the support and confidence the staff in Raleigh had for him.

"The belief from my coaches at NC State was always there," Thomas said Wednesday. "I remember (Strength coach Dantonio Burnette), we're lifting and randomly he said to me, 'You and your brother (Thayer Thomas) are going to go play in the NFL and that stuck with me. In my head, I'm like, 'No way. I'm 5-11...' He believed in me and he planted that seed in my head and always encouraged me to chase it."

Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren claps as he walks onto the field against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Doeren expressed his excitement to watch the game earlier in the week, hoping to cheer on Thomas and the two former NC State players suiting up for the Patriots, defensive lineman Cory Durden and center Garrett Bradbury. At the end of the day, Doeren likely felt even more prideful than he did earlier in the week seeing Thomas hoist the trophy.

"That's the pinnacle of our sport. The highest level, the best two teams in the world and to have representation 13 years in a row... That's awesome, man," Doeren said on Wednesday. "I can't even put into words what that makes me feel, but I'm super excited and proud of those guys. It's why we do what we do at this level, to try to help guys reach their dreams and that is the ultimate dream."

