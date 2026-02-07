Newcomer Wolfpack Shortstop Ends Up on Top 50 List

RALEIGH — RALEIGH — NC State baseball is just a few weeks from getting back into action at the Puerto Rico Challenge in the Caribbean. Head coach Elliott Avent has a strong squad filled with talented returners and some players expected to be very impactful out of the transfer portal. A newcomer from the transfer portal is the latest to reach a top 50 list.

Sophomore shortstop Mikey Ryan earned a spot on D1Baseball's Top 50 list for his position. While the young LSU transfer didn't earn an enormous amount of playing time with the Tigers as a freshman, he is still widely regarded as a talented player who just needed a larger opportunity.

More on the expectations for Ryan

Big year incoming. @michaelryan2005 comes in at No. 35 on the@d1baseball 2026 Preseason Top 50 Shortstops list. pic.twitter.com/V4X7kPLEC0 — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) February 4, 2026

While he played just 16 games with the Tigers as a freshman, Ryan joined a fairly loaded NC State infield and immediately impressed during fall ball. Perfect Game ranked him as the best shortstop prospect in the state of Louisiana coming out of high school. That makes the expectations for Ryan still somewhat high, even without the reps.

"The guys are really gelling well together and it's been a good fit for me and I think it's looking good for this upcoming season," Ryan said in October. "The speed of the game is totally different than in high school. Just watching games, I didn't really play too much, 15 games, 16 games. I was in a couple of tight games at third base over there at LSU. Learning the speed of the game. Learning to slow my heartbeat down. Learn from the older guys as well."



🔜 Sophomore Season



Wolfpack lands three on the @PerfectGameUSA’s Top-100 Sophomore list! pic.twitter.com/onorARyO9Z — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) January 19, 2026

Ryan was already named as one of Perfect Game's Top 100 collegiate sophomores, joining outfielder Ty Head and right-handed pitcher Anderson Nance. During the team's open scrimmage on Thursday, Ryan played alongside a majority of the other starters, forming a dynamic middle infield combination with junior second baseman Luke Nixon.

Even practicing with the defending national champions at LSU a season ago likely helped Ryan learn the college game. Now, the challenge will be about adjusting to being an everyday starter for the Wolfpack, something Ryan hasn't done since he was in high school back in Louisiana. There seems to be tremendous confidence in his ability within the coaching staff.

Jun 15, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Elliott Avent discusses a balk call with an umpire in the game against the Kentucky Wildcats during the eighth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Now in his 30th season, Avent is trying to push this team over the top with new additions like Ryan. The sophomore will try to live up to those lofty expectations in Raleigh.

Looking for extensive coverage of Wolfpack baseball? Follow @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker on X (Twitter) and never miss stories, podcasts and more.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE