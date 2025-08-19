Three Most Important Wolfpack Players Around CJ Bailey
Every college football program needs its star quarterback. For NC State football, the staff celebrated the return of CJ Bailey after the signal caller showed flashes during his freshman season despite not expecting to start.
While Bailey's return automatically raises the floor of what the offense is capable of, the task for the staff became ensuring the quarterback would have things to work with around him. Bailey will only be able to handle so much in the 2025 season.
First-year offensive coordinator Kurt Rope will look to these three players as a means to raise the ceiling and the floor for the Wolfpack offense.
LT Jacarrius Peak
Peak described the importance of the offensive perfectly during a press conference a week earlier.
"Without us, the offense can't start," Peak said.
With Anthony Belton moving on to the NFL ranks, Peak took over as the team's starting left tackle and immediately inherited high expectations. The tight end-turned offensive lineman doesn't seem fazed by the new responsibilities, but rather empowered. With his new confidence, he'll be in charge of protecting Bailey's blind side.
While the offense can't start without the line as a whole, the line can't start without Peak as its leader in 2025.
RB Hollywood Smothers
Whether it was throwing darts at a photo of North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick or showcasing killer speed and athleticism in practice, Smothers made it known he's prepared for a breakout season in Raleigh in 2025.
After rushing for 571 yards in 2024, the workload for the running back should only grow in year two with the program. Smothers provided some stability when Bailey needed it a season ago and should continue to be the quarterback's safety valve when he's feeling the pressure.
He averaged 6.4 yards per carry last year, and his mark was second among running backs in the ACC, with a minimum of 70 carries last season. Roper's job is simple: get him the ball.
TE Justin Joly
Perhaps the team's best player, headed into 2025, Joly's role should only expand under Roper. The tight end didn't touch the ball nearly as much as he needed to under former offensive coordinator Robert Anae, hauling in just 43 receptions for 661 yards.
Joly is an absolute game-changer in the passing game with his size and strength. He fits the mold of the modern tight end, with more of an emphasis on pass-catching ability than traditional blocking, although he's reportedly improved his blocking ability in spring and fall camp.
The combination of these three players all performing will make both Bailey and Roper's lives far easier and should help the Wolfpack improve upon a 6-7 season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss NC State Wolfpack football updates, breakdowns and more.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.