How to Watch NC State vs. Pitt on Saturday
RALEIGH — After spending last week watching football during the bye week, Dave Doeren and NC State are set to return to the gridiron for another road matchup. The Wolfpack will face a red-hot Pittsburgh Panthers squad that has won its last three games.
Pitt made a surprising change at quarterback, benching veteran Eli Holstein in favor of true freshman Mason Heintschel. Since the change, Pitt is 3-0 and has a 5-2 overall record with a chance to play for an ACC Championship.
Will Doeren be able to keep his perfect record against Pitt alive on the road?
How to Watch
What: NC State Wolfpack (4-3, 1-2 ACC) vs. Pitt Panthers (5-2, 3-1 ACC)
When: Saturday, Oct. 25
Time: 3:30 P.M. EST
Where: Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh, Pa.)
TV: ACC Network
Announcers: Chris Cotter (Play-by-play), Max Browne (Analyst) and Kendra Douglas (Sideline)
Radio: 101.5 FM (free on The Varsity Network), 371 Sirius/XM
Doeren's Last Words on the Matchup
Following the team's final practice in Raleigh, Doeren spoke to members of the media about the upcoming matchup and the bye week. Doeren felt that his team learned a lot during its time off and is poised for a strong finish to the 2025 campaign.
On the main things the staff was able to address during the extra week of practice
- "One was getting them healthier. I feel like we did that with the guys that we have available. It definitely gave them some opportunity to rest and recover."
- "But the second thing is each player has got what we call 'one more.' Something in their game that's showing up over seven games enough where we need to get that off of film... I think the biggest area of improvement your team can have is if each kid that plays for you... If they all get that one thing in their game better, you have aggregate improvement."
On whether players are receptive to coaching during the season and improving their play
- "The biggest thing, even talking to NFL guys, they want to get better. They want to be with coaches that make them better. I told them that it's us, too. We've got to look at us, how we're calling the game ... So you're either coaching it wrong or the guys can't do it. Either way, it's got to get fixed."
- "We've got to own our stuff and that's the thing. When you're transparent as a leader with 'Hey, these are my faults,' it's easy for them to sit there and accept what theirs are and then get better from them."
On Pitt's tough rush defense
- "Well, they're dedicated. There's bodies in there. It starts with numbers. Offensive football, defensive football is about math. We got seven blockers, they got eight defenders, there's going to be a guy there that the running back has to take care of in the run game."
- "There's some blitz patterns that they're really good at. Their kids hit them fast. They can really wiggle. Their guys have really good agility at linebacker, so they're not just running into people. They're working edges. Defensive linemen, same thing. They know how to use their hands. They don't do a ton. They're really good at what they do."
