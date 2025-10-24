Dave Doeren's Final Word Before Pitt Matchup
RALEIGH — With the bye week in the past, NC State is poised for a final push through the last five games of the 2025 season. The first step in that push is another road trip, this time to Western Pennsylvania to face the 5-2 Pitt Panthers.
Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren worked hard to identify the weaknesses of his team during the open week and to rectify them with his staff during practices.
Doeren spoke to members of the media Thursday, offering some insight into the upcoming matchup, what he learned about his team during the bye week and the Wolfpack's preparations for one of the nation's best rush defenses.
Doeren's Memorable Quotes
On the main things the staff was able to address during the extra week of practice
- "One was getting them healthier. I feel like we did that with the guys that we have available. It definitely gave them some opportunity to rest and recover."
- "But the second thing is each player has got what we call 'one more.' Something in their game that's showing up over seven games enough where we need to get that off of film... I think the biggest area of improvement your team can have is if each kid that plays for you... If they all get that one thing in their game better, you have aggregate improvement."
On whether players are receptive to coaching during the season and improving their play
- "The biggest thing, even talking to NFL guys, they want to get better. They want to be with coaches that make them better. I told them that it's us, too. We've got to look at us, how we're calling the game ... So you're either coaching it wrong or the guys can't do it. Either way, it's got to get fixed."
- "We've got to own our stuff and that's the thing. When you're transparent as a leader with 'Hey, these are my faults,' it's easy for them to sit there and accept what theirs are and then get better from them."
On Pitt's tough rush defense
- "Well, they're dedicated. There's bodies in there. It starts with numbers. Offensive football, defensive football is about math. We got seven blockers, they got eight defenders, there's going to be a guy there that the running back has to take care of in the run game."
- "There's some blitz patterns that they're really good at. Their kids hit them fast. They can really wiggle. Their guys have really good agility at linebacker, so they're not just running into people. They're working edges. Defensive linemen, same thing. They know how to use their hands. They don't do a ton. They're really good at what they do."
On how his players will feel about playing in an NFL stadium instead of a college stadium
- "It'd probably be a better question for them. We'll go and walk around the stadium on Friday so they can see it and see the locker room, but I don't know how long it resonates. When the game starts, you don't really pay attention to much other than what the call is and what your responsibilities are."
- "I think it is cool as a college athlete to be able to go play in an NFL stadium from a life experience standpoint. I think that's a neat thing for these guys to be able to do."
