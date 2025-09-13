North Carolina's Winning Start Catapults Recruiting
The North Carolina State Wolfpack have continued to recruit very heavily in the 2026 recruiting classes as they have landed multiple different prospects in that class, although their total is not exactly what they would want it to be at this time as they continue to try to fight for what could be an underwhelming class turned positive down the line if things continue to show trending towards the better side of things when it comes to recruiting and evaluating new prospects in the 2026 class.
Not only is it trending in the recruiting department, but is going extremely well in the football department, which is allowing the recruiting department to take a step up by nature as they have started their season off on the bright side of the contests that they have played as they have walked away with three victories, thus far which is more than a large majority of schools, as there aren't a large majority of schools that are undefeated at this time, and that will slowly but surely start to chip away as time goes by, but for the Wolfpack to show an undefeated side to them already is huge for recruiting.
Their most recent game was against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. In fact, they walked away with the wind in this one despite being on the road, which still was huge for recruiting, as with it being on a Thursday, a large majority of the recruits were able to see this game on their television.
With them walking away with a win in this one, it does nothing but catapult them into a higher standard, which is winning football games, as they were only expected to win enough to get them a little bit past the ball game point, but now that they have won three games straight, which were tough. They are now able to move forward and what they could turn it into a successful season.
This game tells a lot about recruiting, including the fact that recruiting is set to take a step up and will be one of the more important factors for their success, moving forward as they will help to land more than 18 total commits in this class, but we still need to put some work in, but luckily with the football team winning football games it'll get much better over time. More games are set to be played, but if things keep going well, then recruiting will too.
