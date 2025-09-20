How NC State Commit Tristen Hill Secured a Gritty Win
The North Carolina State Wolfpack continue to do their job in the 2026 recruiting class, even though they have not made too many moves when it comes to adding any players in the class, as they have only landed a total of 18 commits at this time.
The number has remained the same since their last commitment which was made during August and they have remained solid ever since however they would like to add more to this class as even the best prospects that are remaining or still worth taking as they have hopes to hit 20 or more commitments, considering the best schools across the nation have a total of 26 to 28 commitments per class on average.
Just because the North Carolina State Wolfpack aren't hitting at the rate that they would hope they have still landed the best prospects they possibly can when it comes to putting themselves into a great position to be able to execute wedding comes to finding prospects and multiple different states and landing these prospects and multiple different states, including one of my favorite states to cover, which is the state of Georgia, which is exactly one of the states that they make a point of emphasis simply due to the simple fact that this is easily one of, if not the be of high school football
NC State Commit Tristen Hill Gets Gritty Win
One of the commitments that they have already landed from the state is a safety prospect who is one of the better safeties in the class, as the four safeties in the class remain to be four of the better commitments in the class for the North Carolina State Wolfpack. That player is Tristen Hill from Peachtree Ridge. Hill picked up a very gritty win over a very good ball club on Friday night.
They picked up a van over Norcross, which is one of the more intriguing teams inside the state of Georgia, especially when it comes to the younger talent that they have as they have some of the better young players in the nation as well as the state with ease, including their quarterback.
The back up for now, Hill will eventually be one of the better quarterbacks in the state following behind a veteran leader who has led his team to a very solid season, but at this time the Lions were able to get the best of them as the North Carolina State Wolfpack commit and his team were better in this and walked away with a two point victory.
