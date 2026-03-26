Will Wade Releases Statement Announcing LSU Return

RALEIGH — After just one season, Will Wade's NC State career is officially over. The coach accepted the head coaching position at LSU on Thursday after the school decided to move on from current head coach Matt McMahon, reuniting with Wade after firing him in 2022. Wade made things official when he released a statement Thursday afternoon before heading to a private jet out of Raleigh.

Rumors of his potential exit went from murmurs to loud rumbles over the last few weeks and reached a boiling point on Wednesday, when he met with NC State administrators about his future, presumably offering one last chance to retain him. Ultimately, he chose LSU over the Wolfpack, citing unfinished business in the bayou as the primary reason for heading back.

Wade's Statement

Mar 16, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade speaks with the media during a practice session ahead of the first four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

NC State introduced Wade 366 days ago, where he promised a "reckoning for college basketball" and a return to prominence for the historic program. There was a sentiment from Wolfpack athletic director Boo Corrigan that this was a second chance for a changed version of the coach, but that ultimately proved to be false. Wade's statement reflected gratitude toward NC State for the opportunity.

"I want to take a moment to sincerely thank North Carolina State University, Athletic Director Boo Corrigan, and the entire administration for the opportunity to be a part of something special," Wade wrote. "From day one, everything that was promised to me and my staff was delivered -- and then some.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade with forward Ven-Allen Lubin (22) in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"From the operational support, to the quality of people in the building, to the resources and facilities -- we were given every tool needed to compete at the highest level. That kind of commitment is rare, and it speaks volumes about the leadership and vision here at NC State.

"I also want to specifically acknowledge Boo Corrigan's leadership. He is thoughtful, decisive, and deeply committed to doing things the right way. NC State is in very good hands with him leading the department, and I have no doubt the program will continue to thrive under his guidance.

Mar 29, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack athletic director Boo Corrigan before the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the Marquette Golden Eagles at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"This was not an easy decision, because of how much respect and appreciation I have for this program and this university. But the opportunity to return to Louisiana State University is deeply personal. It's a chance to go home -- to a place that means a great deal to me and my family.

"I'll always be grateful fo my time here, the relationships we built, and the foundation we helped strengthen. NC State is positioned for continued success and I'll be cheering them on moving forward."

Mar 16, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade walks the court during a practice session ahead of the first four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images