What the Return of Paul McNeil Means for Justin Gainey's Wolfpack

RALEIGH — For first-year head coach Justin Gainey, there was always one task this offseason that stood out from the rest: Keep Paul McNeil home at NC State. After a long waiting game, the new leader of the Wolfpack got the good news on May 1, exactly a month after his introductory press conference. McNeil's isn't done with State quite yet.

Despite swirling interest from all over the country, including former Wolfpack coach Will Wade after he bolted back to LSU, McNeil clearly felt there was unfinished business in Raleigh. That feeling was greater, especially after getting just a taste of the NCAA Tournament at the First Four in March. Now, he'll have a chance to create a legacy on and off the court, even while playing for his third coach in as many years.

Loyalty is complicated these days

After spending his entire life in North Carolina, including his first two years of college, McNeil was always going to be difficult to pry away from NC State. Still, there was a sense of obligation to at least explore options in the transfer portal, which the guard did for a little under a month. The rumor mill fired away as McNeil deliberated over his decision.

Any decision the talented sharpshooter made would've been the right one from a financial standpoint. He understood the opportunity to set up his family, natives of Rockingham, N.C., with financial support, something he deeply cared about. Of course, with any top transfer target, rumors of the amount certain schools , like one with a retread coach in the SEC, offered McNeil.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Jr. Paul McNeil (2) shoots the ball against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Whether any official offers were made is unclear, but there's reason to believe the guard chose to return to NC State because he wants to be there, not because Gainey said the biggest number. Still, loyalty is complicated in the modern era of college basketball. McNeil is a prime example of those changing tides.

After initially being recruited by Kevin Keatts and riding the bench as a freshman, McNeil was empowered by Wade's staff during his sophomore season. Wade's decision stung the guard undoubtedly, as McNeil appeared to be in Wade's long-term plans even at LSU. There wasn't a real connection to Gainey, who would be the guard's third coach in as many seasons. However, there was an understanding of what this place is and the legacy McNeil can leave behind.

Mar 16, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Jr. Paul McNeil (2) shoots the ball during a practice session ahead of the first four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Even so, Gainey needed to build a roster and staff that fit him. Some of the pieces might not directly fit with McNeil right away, but that's part of the sport now. With massive amounts of roster turnover, coaching is harder than ever. Wade learned that when he tried to fit a band of transfer portal veterans from high-major programs together like a puzzle. The pieces never meshed, and the season ended so disappointingly that he couldn't resist a siren song from the bayous of Baton Rouge, La.

What McNeil can do is bridge the newcomers to the school. NC State is a brand that should be built on toughness, a trait that starkly contrasts the other programs in the Triangle. Wade miscalculated that, even with a player as mentally tough as anyone in the country in McNeil. Gainey won't make the same mistake. It's up to the returning guard to embrace that.