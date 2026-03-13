NC State March Madness Tournament Projection: What Seed Will the Wolfpack Get?

NC State's ACC Tournament came to an end on Thursday, as the Wolfpack came up heartbreakingly short in a third matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers. Now, all Will Wade's team can do is wait around until Selection Sunday, when the NCAA Tournament field is finalized. The Pack appears destined for a bid amongst the 68 teams picked for the event after finishing 20-13.

Now, it's less a question of if the Wolfpack makes the Big Dance, but rather where it ends up in terms of tournament seeding. Bracketologists are fairly spread out when it comes to NC State at this point, but there's a fairly consistent window of where the team should end up by the time the bracket is revealed on Sunday.

Revisiting NC State's NCAA Tournament résumé

There are a handful of key criteria that the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee looks at when picking at-large teams for the 68-team event. These standards are fluid from year-to-year, mostly depending on the strength of each conference and on the collective strength of the bubble teams. The metrics are listed below, but for a full review of the Wolfpack's résumé, head HERE .

BPI (ESPN): 39th

KenPom Rankings: 35th

KPI: 30th

NET: 35th

Strength of Record (ESPN): 44th

Torvik: 39th

Wins Above Bubble: 0.84 (43rd)

The Seed Debate

NC State arrived in Charlotte in need of one win to avoid an anxiety-riddled week. The Wolfpack achieved that mission, beating Pittsburgh 98-88 in the second round of the ACC Tournament. A win over Virginia could've helped NC State jump up the seedlines, perhaps earning a spot on the nine line rather than the position it currently finds itself in.

According to the Bracket Matrix, a service that aggregates many of the top bracketologists and their predictions for the field, the Wolfpack is positioned as the third-highest 10-seed in the NCAA Tournament field. Given the chaos that's unfolded on the bubble over the last three days, NC State should be fairly entrenched on the 10-line and now can't risk dropping much lower with a Quadrant 1 loss to Virginia.

The 10-seed would give NC State a chance at back-to-back upsets to open the NCAA Tournament. While this group had its ups and downs throughout the regular season, there still seems to be a hunger for more in the postseason, especially after proving to themselves they could hang with one of the best teams in the country in Virginia. Only time will tell where the Wolfpack ends up officially, though.